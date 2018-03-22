Raj Babbar not resigning as UP party president, confirms Cong

MANDYA: The Congress party, on Wednesday, clearing the air said that Raj Babbar has not resigned from his position as the Uttar Pradesh Congress President.

“I want to clear the issue. Raj Babbar has not resigned from his post of Uttar Pradesh Congress President”, says Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

Earlier in the day, talking to ANI on the reports of his resignation, Babbar said, “New arrangements are being worked out in the Congress. Whatever new positions will be given by party president, we will take them up and work towards 2019.”

“Whatever I have to say, I will inform it to my party president. The same (Congress’ defeat) has been happening and is happening.”

Congress’s performance has been dwindling since its candidates were polled low during the election time at Gorakhpur and Phulpur.