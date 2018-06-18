Rain, thunderstorm and to hit western Uttar Pradesh: Indian Meteorological Department

Lucknow: Thunderstorm and rain accompanied with a dust storm are likely to occur during next two hours in several areas of Western Uttar Pradesh on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. As per the IMD, the monsoon is hovering over Maharashtra in the west and parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Assam in the east and northeast India.

Last week, a deadly thunderstorm hit parts of Uttar Pradesh, killing 10 people and injuring 28 others. Meanwhile, the residents of Delhi are facing an intense heat wave and reeling under a haze of dust brought by winds from Rajasthan, eventually raising the level of air pollution to severe category. The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees, while the minimum temperature stood at 28 degrees on Sunday.