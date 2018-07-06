Railways to accept digital Aadhaar, DL as ID proof from govt’s DigiLocker
NEW DELHI: Worried about losing your identity proofs while travelling by train? Worry no more. Railways have now said that they will accept soft copies of Aadhaar and driving licence provided they are in your DigiLocker, a digital storage service operated by the govt that enables citizens to store certain official documents on cloud. The national transporter has sent a missive to all zonal principal chief commercial managers that these two identity proofs on such service will be accepted as valid proof of identity of a passenger.