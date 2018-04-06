Railways’ ‘no’ to settle slum dwellers on its land

New Delhi : The Railways Ministry on Thursday ruled out “in-setu” settlement of the slum dwellers on the railway land under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) as “not feasible.”

Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri disclosed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha to a question by Sukhram Singh Yadav, Vishambhar Prasad Nishad and Chhaya Verma.

The Railway Ministry responded to a letter from his ministry, drawing attention to the PMAY-U guidelines that advocate that the central land-owning agencies should also undertake “in-situ” slum development in their lands occupied by slums by using it as a resource for providing houses to the slum dwellers. It was even offered central aid under PMAY-U mission that envisages all-weather pucca house to all eligible urban homeless.

Puri said the Railway Ministry reverted back that most of the slums/encroachments are on narrow strip of vacant railway land in close vicinity of Railways tracks. “These narrow strips of land are required for servicing and maintenance of track, bridges and other operational uses and also utilised for execution of various infrastructure projects for meeting future growth needs of railways which includes projects like doubling/trip

ling, traffic facilities, etc.”

The minister said the Railway Ministry has already advised the state governments to include slums on railway land in their plans for rehabilitation/resettlement of slum dwellers of a city, stressing that the state government or urban local bodies may bear the entire cost of such rehabilitation “as Railways may not be able to contribute towards cost of land or rehabilitation/resettlement.”

He added that the Railway Ministry has not conveyed any information on any agreement with the states to provide pucca houses on Railway land to the people living in slums.