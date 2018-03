Jaipur: Traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi railway track was hit after a goods train wagon derailed near the Alwar station in Rajasthan, an official said.

The incident took place when the train was approaching the station from the yard, station Superintendent Ghadsiram Bansiwal said.

Railway traffic on the Jaipur-Delhi route was affected, he said.

Trains are being passed from the second track, the officer said.