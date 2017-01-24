Raigarh: 582 gram panchayat members gets notice for no toilets at home

Raigarh: Atleast 582 gram panchayat representatives in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district have been issued notices by local administration for not constructing toilets in their homes, a senior official said today.

Notices were served recently to six sarpanchs and 576 panchs of two development blocks under section 36 of Chhattisgarh Panchayati Raj Act-1993, after finding that they have not constructed toilets in their homes, Raigarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prakash Kumar Sarway said.

As per law, the gram panchayat representatives who don’t construct toilets at their homes within one year of their election will be disqualified from their post, he said.

Besides, under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, it is mandatory for members of all gram panchayats to have toilets with water supply in their houses, he said.

Notices have been slapped on six sarpanchs and 394 panchs of 86 gram panchayats under Pusaur development block while 182 panchs of 82 gram panchayats under Raigarh block have been asked why they should not be unseated under the rule, he said.

Earlier, in reports submitted by gram panchayat secretaries and ground inspection by nodal officers, it was found that these representatives lack the facility in their houses following which they were issued notices seeking their reply within 10 days, the SDM said.

When they did not respond positively, a final notice was served to them recently, he said.

If they again fail to respond positively, action will be initiated against them under the law, he added.