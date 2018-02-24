Raid at Kejriwal’s house: seven CCTVs not working
New Delhi : Delhi Police, which searched Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Friday for CCTV footages in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, said no cameras were installed in the room where the incident reportedly took place.
A senior police officer said they would go about the investigation based on the coverage by cameras installed in the corridor and added that seven of the 21 CCTV cameras in the house were not functioning, reports IANS.
“Going by the coverage by CCTV cameras outside the drawing room and in the corridor, we will try to understand the movement of people before and after the incident,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Kumar Singh said.
“The time of cameras at the Chief Minister’s residence was running behind by 40.43 minutes,” he said, adding that hard disks of the cameras had been seized.
A forensic team was also present during the search, so that evidence could be collected in a certified and professional way, the DCP added.
These teams would also look into why seven cameras were not functional.
So far, interrogation of the Chief Minister has not been done.
The police official declined to comment on whether the Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia would be interrogated.
The police also interrogated the people responsible for maintenance of the CCTV cameras in the Chief Minister’s residence.
On Tuesday, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, in the presence of Kejriwal, on Monday night at the Chief Minister’s residence where he had been called for an emergency meeting.
The incident took place between 12.00 and 12.15 a.m, according to the police.
The officer said that the CCTV footage was sought by them on February 20, but since there was no response, they had to conduct the search.
BJP: Kejriwal dictatorially elected president of a ‘private’ company
NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday dubbed Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal as a ‘dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company’ after the latter took a dig at its president Amit Shah.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra cited the arrest of 14 MLAs of the regional party at different points of time on charges ranging from violence to molestation and forgery to hit back. Attacking the Delhi chief minister, he said at a media briefing that Kejriwal’s decision to call the state’s chief secretary at his residence and the alleged physical assault on him was a case of “bullying and thuggery”.
Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash has accused AAP MLAs of physically assaulting him during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence and two lawmakers of the party have been arrested.
The AAP has accused the Delhi Police of acting at the behest of the BJP.
Patra also termed as “deplorable and appalling” the AAP’s attack on Shah.
“I would like to say to Arvind Kejriwal that Amit Shah is a duly, democratically elected president of the largest political party of the world, leave aside the country. You are a dictatorially elected president of almost a private limited company party,” he said.
Delhi court dismisses bail plea of AAP MLAs
NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of two AAP MLAs, Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, arrested for allegedly assaulting Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tondon, however, refused to grant the police their custody saying there was no new ground for custodial interrogation.
The court had on Thursday sent the MLAs to 14-day judicial custody, reports PTI.
The two MLAs were arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Delhi’s top bureaucrat during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on the night of February 19. While Jarwal, an MLA from Deoli, was arrested on Tuesday night, Khan was taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.