Rahul’s opposition to GST is natural: Jaitley

New Delhi : In a stinging retort to Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi expanding GST into “Gabbar Singh Tax” in his Gujarat campaign on Monday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “Those who are used to the 2G scam and the coal scam will naturally have objections to a legitimate tax programme.”

Rahul, who was trying to explain how the GST has hit lakhs of small traders, took his analogy after one of India’s biggest fictional villains from the Hindi blockbuster Sholay a little further on Tuesday, dubbing the GST as a villain that “covets people’s earnings.”

“Congress GST = Genuine Simple Tax. Modi ji’s GST = Gabbar Singh Tax = yeh kamaai mujhe de de (hand over your income),” Rahul said in a Twitter post.

Jaitley, who held a press conference here on Tuesday along with all five secretaries of his ministry, defended the GST while presenting a detailed economic roadmap for pulling out India from the economy distress and creating lakhs of jobs.

“Of the many reforms, the biggest of them all has been the GST. Very soon you will see the major push that the GST reform will give to India’s growth story,” said Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, pointing out how those in Washington praised the government for this bold step.

Twitter goes crazy over RaGa’s GST a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ jibe

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack against the government over GST, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took the Gabbar Singh analogy further by referencing the Bollywood villain’s dialogue to say it was a tax that coveted people’s earnings. After Rahul’s attack a parody account that goes by the handle @RealHistoryPic took to Twitter and asked the people to give their definition of GST, the account received more than a thousand responses.

Here are some ‘innovative’ tweets.

l Ghoom Saariduniya Tax: @raz0212

l Gayi Salary Tax: @kapsology

l Go Sell Tea: @Uday47

l Gayi Sarkar Tumhari: @rachitseth

l Gabbar Sambha Together: @AkhileshPSingh

l Government Sudhaaro Tax: @raz0212

l Ghatia Service Tax – #GST: @aartic02

l Gau Suraksha Tax: @UberHandle

l Great Statues Tax ~GST #GabbarSinghTax: @MATTSMATTS

l When you see the restaurant bills, it is Get Shocked Tax!: @PanickarS

l Gambhir Sankat Tax: @AppyK_08

l God Save Taxpayers!: @TheLegendChap

l Growth stopping technique: @ammu22291

Omar Abdullah also joined the party. “Greatly Screwed-up Tax,” tweeted Abdullah.