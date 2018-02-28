RAHUL’S DIG ON SOHRAB CASE

New Delhi : Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted on the judges dying or shunted in the Sohrabuddin fake encounter case of Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister. In a tweet, Rahul wrote how “the Sohrabuddin case claims yet another judge.”

“Justice Revati Dere, who challenged the CBI has been removed. Judge J T Utpat asked (BJP President) Amit Shah to appear (in the case) and was removed. Judge (Brijgopal Harkishan) Loya asked tough questions. He died.” #HowDidLoyaDue? Rahul asked in the tweet.

The Supreme Court is seized of multiple petitions seeking an independent probe into the mysterious death of Judge Loya in Nagpur in December 2014.

However, Rahul missed a point that Special Judge M B Gosavi, who was appointed after Loya”s death, in the same month discharged Amit Shah from the case, finding substance in his application that he “was involved in the case by the CBI for political reasons.” Nor did Rahul mention that the CBI did not challenge the verdict as it could not under the Modi government at the Centre and the BJP hailed it as a victory of party”s truth that the Congress had misused the CBI to trap Amit Shah.