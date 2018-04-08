Rahul’s battle cry

Congress to hold mega protest rally against Centre in Delhi on April 29

New Delhi : Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday gave a battle cry against the Modi government, calling a mega rally at the historic Ramlila Grounds here on April 29 to mobilise people on how the Prime Minister cheated them for the past four years with lofty promises.

Party general secretary Ashok Gehlot announced the call for the mega rally at a press conference here, stressing that “every section of the society is feeling the suffocation as the ruling party is creating a sense of fear and hatred among the people instead of fulfilling the promises made four years ago.

“All the promises – for youth, women, farmers – proved to be false. Levels of violence and dissatisfaction have increased alarmingly. We saw what happened during Monday’s Bharat Bandh called over the dilution of SC-ST Protection Act,” he said.

Rahul is still in the process of constituting his new team since formal installation as the party president at the AICC plenary here but he decided to kick off the movement against Modi without waiting to complete the exercise. His eyes are on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, particularly after BJP President Amit Shah gave a call to his party at its foundation day meeting in Mumbai on Friday to get ready for the polls.

The rally would certainly create atmospherics for the Karnataka assembly elections on May 12. It would also set the tone for the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh later this year.

Often derided for his lackadaisical approach to the electoral politics, Rahul has already covered over 2000 km in Karnataka in his six outings since January. Party leaders are surprised by his involvement and energy as no Congress president ever visited so many places and interacted with such a large number of people in the state. He had done the same in Gujarat, demonstrating his readiness to lead from the front.

Gehlot said the rally will send out the Congress message of peace and harmony to counter the hatred and violence that the BJP is trying to spread to vitiate the electoral politics.

“People waiting for achhe din are today living in fear. Institutions are weakened, agencies are misused, businesses are in peril. You saw what happened in Parliament. Supreme Court is in turmoil. Even the expectation of fair election sounds unreasonable. Consumers are being fleeced for petrol and diesel despite the slump in international crude prices… The rally has been called to discuss all these issues,” Gehlot said.

RaGa links hunt for 110 fighter jets with Rafale ‘scam’

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul on Saturday sounded a “Modi scam alert,” linking India’s lookout to buy 110 fighter jets with the Rafale’s 126-jet deal reduced to 36 and then float a fresh tender to “favour friends.”

On the Indian Air Force issuing request for information (RFI) on Friday to set in motion for buying the jets in the wake of acute shortage of the fighters, Rahul tweeted: “15 Billion $ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM’s friends race to tie up strategic partners.”

“Rafale, 40,000 Cr loss to exchequer was ‘Sayonara’ money to French, so PM could re-tender contract and favour friends,” he added.

Rahul has been a sharp critic of PM Modi since he cancelled the Rafale deal for 126 aircraft by the previous Manmohan Singh government and instead placed order for 36 aircraft at a much higher price causing loss of no less than Rs 40,000 to India. –From Our Bureau