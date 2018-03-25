Rahul unaware of NCC training, benefits for cadets

MYSURU: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that he was unaware of the training and benefits of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in the country.

Responding to a question by a student at the Maharani’s Arts and Commerce College for Women here on the benefits he would like to be extended to the NCC cadets who have cleared ‘C’ certificate examination, Gandhi admitted he was “unaware” of the training.

“I don’t know the details of NCC training, so I won’t be able to answer that. But, as a young Indian person I’d like to give you an opportunity where you can have opportunities, a successful education and a future where you can thrive in this country,” the 47-year-old party chief said, reports IANS.

Union Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday took a jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his unawareness about NCC.