Rahul talking irrelevant to stay relevant: BJP

New Delhi : Stating that Rahul Gandhi is “talking irrelevant to stay relevant” is something that everybody knows, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said unsubstantiated allegations and the kind of politics that the Congress vice president is playing today is something which can be discounted.

“Mr. Rahul Gandhi is talking irrelevant to stay relevant is something that we all know. Unsubstantiated allegations and the kind of politics Mr. Rahul Gandhi is playing today is something which we can discount,” Patra told ANI.

“As far as a particular allegation is concerned, there was an NGO of Mr. Prashant Bhushan, which had gone to the Supreme Court on the same case. The Supreme Court had heard the case and a two-judge bench had delivered its observations saying that no investigation can be ordered because of the unsubstantiated allegations and on unsubstantiated allegations, the highest Constitutional authority of the country cannot be questioned in the way that you are trying to question,” he said while warding off allegations levelled by Gandhi that Sahara people paid nine times to Prime Minister Modi in six months.

“So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi doesn’t respect the politics of this country; he does not even respect the judiciary of the country, because after this observation by the highest court of the country, Mr. Rahul Gandhi should have taken his queue, should have taken his lesson and should not have made such kind of political rhetorical comments,” he alleged, adding that “the case had been heard by the SC, which shot back saying that these are unsubstantiated allegations and one should think before making such unsubstantiated allegations”.

“These are unsubstantiated allegations and no unsubstantiated allegations can be made against the Prime Minister of the country or any high constitutional power without any evidence and without any proof. And this kind of political and rhetorical gimmick that Rahul Gandhi is playing is only nothing but, I would say, irrelevant talks in politics and secondly it is hurting the judiciary of this country. This is in a way contempt to the court of the country,” he added.

Alleging a nexus between the rich and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said demonetisation is not aimed at curbing the menace of black money but harassing the poor and middle class.