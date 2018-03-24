Rahul reveals secret of fake news over Cambridge Analytica

New Delhi : Even as the Congress and the BJP accuse each other of engaging British firm Cambridge Analytica (CA), involved in Facebook data theft, in the elections in India, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday revealed the secret behind the ‘fake news’ spinned by Law and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad two days ago to create a big sensation. In a tweet on “BJP lying factory at work,” he said Prasad threw the bombshell on Wednesday just as a “journalist (was) set to break big story on how CA was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012.”

“BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA!” The result was: “Real story vanishes,” Rahul added.

His tweet is based on the revelation in ‘theprint.in’ news portal and NDTV by Avneesh Rai, the co-founder of Cambridge Analytica’s Indian counterpart, on how Alexander Nix, the disgraced CEO of the UK-based data gathering firm plotted to defeat the Congress ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.