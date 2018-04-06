Rahul inciting hatred in society: Amit Shah

New Delhi : BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday accused his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi of “inciting hatred” in society with his “lie” that the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been revoked. Shah, who is on a tour of Odisha, tagged on Twitter a short video of a Gandhi’s speech in which he is heard telling people in a rally that “atrocities against Dalits and tribals are rising and the SC/ST act is revoked. Modi ji does not say a word.”

Hitting back, Shah said, “Lies and only Lies! See how Rahul Gandhi fictitiously revokes the SC/ST Act to incite hatred in society.”