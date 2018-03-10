Rahul in S’pore: Author threatens to sue Congress over Twitter video

New Delhi : Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been challenged by an author over a video posted on the official twitter account of the party. The author, named Prasenjit K Basu, has asked the Congress to withdraw the video tweet, failing which he would sue the party in Singapore. The video relates to an interaction between Gandhi and Basu at a university in Singapore where the Congress president is on a two-day visit.

During the interaction programme, Basu, the author of ‘Asia Reborn’, had questioned Gandhi on the contribution of the Congress in the growth of India’s per capita income. Basu asked Gandhi of the reasons behind the slow growth in India’s per capita income in comparison with the global average when the Gandhi “family” was in power. Basu also noted that India’s per capita income has grown substantially faster than the world average since Gandhi’s “family” relinquished power at the Centre.

Meanwhile, Congress has rejected Basu’s allegations. Party leader Milind Deora told News18 that two questions were asked by two persons and Rahul Gandhi had answered both questions.