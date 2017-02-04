Rahul Gandhi walks on poll mine

New Delhi : Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Friday walked on the Model Code of Conduct mine. He opted to use the social media on Friday to campaign with a video on drug addiction in Punjab despite a ban in force from Thursday evening, 48 hours before close of the polling.

Though he quietly pulled out the video from his Twitter account, maybe to avoid any strictures by the Election Commission, the Congress continues to display it on its own Twitter handle, with the caption: “Rahul Gandhi talks about how drugs have destroyed the youth of Punjab.”

No doubt was left that it was a shear poll campaign as Rahul talks in the video that “you have suffered drug menace, joblessness, farmer distress under Badals. Only Congress can bring peace and prosperity back.”

The party managers said the Election Commission has not issued any specific ban on use of the social media.