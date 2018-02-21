Rahul Gandhi visits SOS children’s village in Guwahati

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was on an election campaign in Meghalaya on Wednesday, visited an SOS childrens village in Guwahati and sought support for them.

“I spent a wonderful afternoon with some amazing children at the SOS children’s village in Guwahati. “This heart-warming place is home to over 200 orphan children,” said Gandhi on Twitter attaching pictures with chidlren and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“Please do support them in any way you can. Here’s a link to their website: https://www.soschildrensvillages.in/”, he said in another tweet.