Rahul Gandhi to meet kin of rural inventor late Dadaji Khobragade

Mumbai: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will tomorrow meet the family of late Dadaji Khobragade, the rural inventor who revolutionised rice farming, in Chandrapur in Vidarbha, party sources said today.

Khobragade, 78, died earlier this month after a prolonged illness.

“Rahulji will meet Khobragade’s kin in his village Nanded in Chandrapur district in the morning,” a senior party leader said.

“He will also address a chaupal meeting in the village after meeting the rural inventor’s kin before returning to Delhi,” the leader added.