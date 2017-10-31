Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to first deputy prime minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and termed him as one of the architects of the ‘idea’ of the nation. “An embodiment of integrity and strength, Sardar Patel was one of the architects of Idea of India. My tributes to him on his birth anniversary,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off ‘Run for Unity’ at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, to mark the the142nd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is being celebrated across the country as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day).