Rahul Gandhi laments demise of National Herald’s Editor-in-Chief Neelabh Mishra

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi lamented the unfortunate demise of the Editor-in-Chief of National Herald, Neelabh Mishra on Saturday morning.

“An Editor’s Editor. A man who spoke truth to power. An institution builder. On Neelabh Mishra’s tragic passing away this morning, my deepest condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and admirers. #NationalHerald,” Gandhi tweeted.

— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 24, 2018

Mishra (57) was suffering from non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis and had been undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, the daily informed.

Mishra is survived by his long-time partner Kavita Srivastava, brother Shailoj Kumar, sister-in-law Sudha, and niece Nawasha. On that note, the National Herald newspaper is also embroiled in an ongoing case filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader SubramanianSwamy against politicians Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, for granting an interest-free loan of Rs 90.25 crore to its owner, Associated Journals Limited (AJL).