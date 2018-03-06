Rahul Gandhi joins TDP protest at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a dramatic appearance at a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) protest here and backed its demand for the Central government’s promised special package following the state’s division.

“What is due to the people of Andhra Pradesh should be given to them, at once,” Gandhi said while sharing a stage with TDP leaders. The TDP is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and has been upset over the Central government’s failure to grant the special package.