Rahul Gandhi issues ‘Modi Scam Alert’, tweets on purchase on 110 fighter jet planes

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called a re-tendering of an approximately USD 15 billion fighter jet deal.

Taking to Twitter to mock the Centre, Gandhi speculated that Prime Minister Modi could re-tender the contract and “favour friends” involved with the controversial Rafale deal. “Modi Scam Alert!

15 Billion $ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM’s friends race to tie up STRATEGIC partners. RAFALE, 40,000 Cr. loss to exchequer was “Sayonara” money to French, so PM could re-tender contract and favour friends.https://t.co/X4oTNjkXTK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2018

15 Billion $ fighter jet deal re-tendered. PM’s friends race to tie up STRATEGIC partners. RAFALE, 40,000 Cr. loss to the exchequer was “Sayonara” money to French, so PM could re-tender contract and favour friends, “Gandhi said. The Ministry of Defence on April 6 said India is in process of acquiring 110 fighter aircraft.

Reportedly, this is one of the world’s biggest military procurement in recent years as it could cost the Indian government a huge USD 15 billion. Request for Information for procurement of fighter aircraft for Indian Air Force for 110 fighter aircraft has been released by the Ministry of Defence.

“Procurement should have a maximum of 15 percent aircraft in flyway condition and 85 percent will be manufactured in India under ‘Make in India’,” said the Ministry of Defence. It added that 25 percent fighter aircraft will be twin seat and 75 percent single seat.

The Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had earlier signed a deal with France based Dassault Aviation of France to purchase 36 Rafale jets. This is not the first time that Gandhi has alleged corruption in the Rafale deal. In February, Gandhi posed eight questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the deal and alleged that the Prime Minister personally went to Paris and changed the deal.