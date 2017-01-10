Rahul Gandhi back from foreign tour, hold meetings with Congress leaders

New Delhi: Back from his week-long foreign tour, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today held a series of meetings with party leaders including those from poll-bound Punjab to finalise the rest of tickets in the high stakes battle.

Punjab PCC chief Amarinder Singh was among the leaders who met the Congress Vice President who participated in the central election committee meeting for Punjab.

Singh said that cricketer-turned-politician Navjyot Singh Sidhu will be joining the Congress in a day or two and the party has already offered the Amritsar-East seat either to him or his wife who is currently the MLA there.

“Since nominations have to be filed soon, Sidhu has to join the Congress sooner than later,” Singh said.

Earlier, party chief Sonia Gandhi met Rahul at his residence so did his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Out of power in Punjab for 10-years, Congress is fighting a determined battle in the state. Only yesterday, it came out with the election manifesto which promised a host of freebies like farm loan waiver and free power, smart phones, textbooks and doles to unemployed youth.