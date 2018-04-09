Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government over death of rape victim’s father

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Narendra Modi government over custodial death of the father of a girl who had accused an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislato rof rape, saying that accused was roaming free while the victim’s father was been taken into custody by police.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been emphasising “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (Save the girl child, educate her)” campaign, Gandhi said in a tweet that it was a case of “Beti Bachao, khud mare jao (Save the girl child, get killed).”

“A young woman accuses a BJP MLA of rape. Instead of arresting the MLA, the police takes the father of the youth in custody. Immediately afterwards, he is dies in police custody. This accused MLA is still roaming free,” he said.

A day after the girl tried to set herself on fire outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence, alleging police inaction in her gang rape by Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, her father died in police custody on Monday.

The father was picked up by the police late on Sunday and was apparently beaten mercilessly by four aides of the legislator and police. Though seriously injured, he wasn’t taken to a hospital till late in the night and died there.

Following this, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended four police officers, including the Station House Officer of Makhi, Ashok Shukla, and three constables, and arrested four persons who were aides to the MLA.