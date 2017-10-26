Economy in ICU due to GST, demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi attacks Arun Jaitley again

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for failing to revive the Indian economy which he said had landed in the “ICU” following the implementation of the GST regime and demonetisation.

“Dear Jaitley, due to demonetisation and GST, economy is in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). You say that are no less from anyone but even your remedies are not effective,” Gandhi said in a tweet. Gandhi’s attack on Jaitley comes two days after the Modi government said the “Indian economy is on a strong wicket” and expressed confidence in its macroeconomic fundamentals.

डॉ जेटली, नोटबंदी और GST से अर्थव्यवस्था ICU में है।

आप कहते हैं आप किसी से कम नहीं,

मगर आपकी दवा में दम नहीं — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 26, 2017

The Congress leader had on Wednesday mocked the government over its growth forecast, terming the government’s statements on its economic performance as a “farce”. “Dear Jaitley, May the Farce be with you,” Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a tweet posted on Tuesday by the Press Information Bureau, the government’s official publicity wing, which said that real GDP growth average was 7.5 per cent in the last three years. On Monday, Gandhi dubbed the Goods and Service Tax as “Gabbar Singh Tax”.