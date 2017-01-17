Rahul frustrated, levelling baseless charges, says BJP      

New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his attacks, the BJP on Monday said Congress has become a sinking ship under him and he was levelling baseless allegations in frustration as senior party leaders are joining the saffron camp.

Noting that former Uttarakhand Congress chief Yashpal Arya joined the BJP on a day when Rahul was addressing public meeting in Rishikesh in the poll-bound state, BJP National Secretary Shrikant Sharma said, the Congress Rahul could sense defeat in the coming polls and was levelling baseless allegations.

Sharma also sought to turn the tables on Rahul over his attack on the BJP over recent incidents, including controversial remarks of a Haryana minister, related to Mahatma Gandhi. “While BJP has already made its stand clear over the issue what needs to be noted that it is Congress which misused Gandhi’s name all these years. It never promoted his works and only looted the public money,” he alleged.