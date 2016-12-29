Rahul fires 6 demands and many questions at PM Modi

New Delhi : Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday fired a special charter of half a dozen demands at Prime Minister Modi and posed a score of questions on the demonetisation to explain to the people why he did it.

For a change, he did not repeat the charges of Modi’s “personal corruption” that he has been levelling on daily basis past one week and focused only on demonetisation, reminding him that that everything did not become all right in 50 days as he had assured the nation while announcing the drastic move on November 8.

His first and foremost demand at a Press conference, immediately after unfurling the party flag on the 132nd foundation day of the Congress, was to return the “financial independence” he had snatched away by removing the limit of Rs 24,000 a week withdrawals from the bank accounts. “It is people’s money and not that of the government or the bank to put such arbitrary ceiling.”

Asserting that farmers, poor, small traders and youths have suffered the worst, he asked the government to compensate them all. He said the farmers have been badly hit and so their farm loans should be waived and pay 20% bonus over the MSP (minimum support price) for the losses suffered in the last two months.

Rahul’s other demands are: Deposit Rs 25,000 in the bank accounts of each woman of the BPL (below poverty line) families, give 50% relief in sales tax and income tax to lakhs of small traders who suffered immensely and double the daily wage and number of days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Congress vice-president said the PM will have to explain why he hit the people with demonetisation and took away their financial independence.