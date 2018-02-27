Rahul attacks PM over delay in setting up of Lokpal, PNB fraud

Ramadurga (Karnataka) : Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring the ‘super rich’ and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption.

Gandhi, who has been targeting Modi in all public rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, also quizzed Modi over his ‘silence’ on issues such as the Punjab National Bank fraud.

“In Gujarat, Modi ji did not implement Lokayukta. It has been four years since he became prime minister… He did not implement Lokpal even in Delhi,” he said.

Rahul said terrorism has increased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

“See the figures of 2012-13; not a single soldier was martyred. When the BJP government departed in 2004 then there was terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress united people and curbed terrorism by 2012. But, the BJP came to power in 2014 and people start getting killed,” Rahul said.

He also asked Prime Minister Modi to solve Mahadayi River water dispute.

“In the Mahadayi issue, I request PM Modi to invite the Chief Ministers of all the three states for a meeting to discuss and arrive at a solution. It’s a drinking water problem, so PM Modi must stop making excuses and solve the issue,” the Congress President said.

RaGa hits out at Bihar CM

NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of protecting a BJP leader, who ‘killed’ nine innocent children under the influence of liquor, and said the truth of prohibition in the state stands exposed.

“In ‘drug free’ Bihar, a BJP leader under the influence of liquor kills nine innocent children. Nitish ji, is this the truth of your prohibition? “The voice of your inner conscience is saving whom – the accused BJP leader or the truth of liquor in Bihar?” he said on Twitter.

At least nine children were killed and about 20 injured when a speeding Bolero SUV ploughed through them outside a government school on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur town on February 24.