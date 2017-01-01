Rahul asks PM to compensate people’s loss

New Delhi : Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked Prime Minister Modi to compensate the people’s loss due to demonetisation and posted an 8-point charter of demands on his Twitter account.

“Modi ji Note-bandi ke nuksaan ki bharpaayee kijiye,” he tweeted in Hindi demanding that “weekly cash withdrawal limits must go.” He further tweeted: “Destroyed in the last 50 days: Trust in the Prime Minister’s word.”

Besides asking Modi to “lift restrictions on withdrawal of money with immediate effect”, Gandhi demanded the prime minister to deposit Rs 25,000 in the account of one woman in each Below Poverty Line (BPL) family. He advocated immediately abolishing charges on digital transactions and called for Income and Sales taxes rebate of 50 per cent to small-scale shopkeepers and businesses. Gandhi demanded the prime minister to compensate all bank account holders with special interest rate at 18 per cent per annum for the “time restrictions are in place”.

He also urged doubling of number of guaranteed workdays and wage rate under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for a year and a special one-time bonus of 20 per cent over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of all rabi crops. Another of his demands was that rate of ration under public distribution system (PDS) be halved for a year under the provision of Food Security Act.

In one of his tweets, Gandhi said, “Destroyed in the last 50 days: trust in the Prime Minister’s word. Weekly cash withdrawal limits must go”.

(with inputs from Agencies)