Rahul a student of nursery if Shah is in PG class of politics: Himanta

AGARTALA: If BJP chief Amit Shah is a student of post graduation then Congress president Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday while comparing the two leaders’ capability in politics.

Sarma was in the Congress for nearly two decades before joining the BJP in 2015.

“I would say, if Amit Shah is a student of post graduate in politics, Rahul Gandhi is still in nursery class,” he told reporters here when asked to compare Shah and Gandhi’s style of functioning, reports PTI.