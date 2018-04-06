RaGa mocks minister status for sadhus

New Delhi : Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday mocked at the BJP government of Madhya Pradesh according the status of the minister of state to five Hindu saints to avert a ‘Yatra’ they threatened to expose the Narmada river scam.

The saints, led by one Computer Baba, cancelled the ‘Yatra’ after getting the status as members of the saints’ committee to work for protection of the holy river.

Rahul tweeted in Hindi with hashtag #Madhya Pradesh: Qayamat se Qayamat tak (from final day of destiny/judgment day to final/judgment day) as under:

“Baba kahte the bada kaam karunga, Narmada ghotala naakaam karunga.

Magar ye to, Mama hi jaane, Ab inki manzil hai kahan!”

Translated, it reads: “Sadhus wanted to carry out a big job of exposing the Narmada scam. But only Mama now knows, what is their destiny).” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is popularly known in the state as ‘Mama’.

Rahul based his sarcasm on a news report attached to his tweet that the Madhya Pradesh government has granted the Minister of State (MoS) status to five saints, namely Computer Baba, Baba Narmadanand, Baba Hariharanand, Bhaiyyu Maharaj, and Pandit Yogendra Mahant.