RaGa asks JD(S) to come clean on its support to BJP

K R PETE (Karnataka): Continuing his attack on the Janata Dal (Secular), Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s party to come clean on its support to the BJP.

“JD(S), they have to make it clear whether they are the BJP’s B team or not,” Gandhi said at a public meeting here in the Vokkaliga belt of the old Mysuru region, considered a JD(S) stronghold, reports PTI.

“They (JD-S) have to make it clear whether they are supporting the BJP, if yes, why? The JD(S) stands for ‘Janata Dal Sangh Parivar’,” he added.

The Congress president, who is in the fourth round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, is currently touring the old Mysuru region, where the Vokkaliga community has a significant presence. The JD(S) enjoys the support of the Vokkaligas. The Assembly election is due in Karnataka by April-May.