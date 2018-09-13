Rafale will power India to fight grave threat from China, Pakistan: IAF chief

New Delhi : Rafale jets will power the Indian Air Force (IAF) to fight “grave threats” India faces from Pakistan and China, Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa said on Wednesday, strongly batting for the French-made fourth generation aircraft whose purchase has triggered allegations of financial irregularities.

The IAF chief said that by acquiring the French fighters, the IAF would also be able strengthen its depleting fleet of fighters at a time when India’s neighbours were “not sitting idle” and continuously modernizing their air warfare capabilities, reports IANS.

Speaking at a seminar here, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said the Russian-made S-400 Triumf advanced air defence systems to be bought from Moscow would also enhance the capability of the air force.

“By providing the Rafale and the S-400 (anti-missile system), the government is strengthening the IAF to counter the shortfall of our depleting numbers of aircraft,” he said.

He said the IAF was already down with only 31 squadrons from the sanctioned strength of 42.

“The question that is asked very often in public domain is why 42 squadrons when older aircraft like MiG-21s are being replaced by more capable aircraft.

“There are reasons (for that) because our neighbours are not sitting idle. Pakistan has upgraded F-16s and made them 4.5 generation as far as avionic electronics goes and is inducting JF-17 (from China) in large numbers.

“China is rapidly replacing its 2nd and 3rd generation fighters with 4th generation fighters and is developing 5th generation fighter which is likely to be deployed very soon.”

He said very few countries were facing challenges like India, which is surrounded by “two nuclear-armed neighbours”.