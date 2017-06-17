Race to Raisina Hill: One of these 10 names could be India’s next President

It is now just about a month before India elects its next President. The poll to choose country’s titular head is slated to take place on July 17, with counting taking place on July 20. The election will be the most prestigious issue for both the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Opposition parties and the Congress among the latter in particular.
While BJP will look to leave yet another stamp on itself in the corridors of power by getting its candidate elected President. However, both the NDA and Opposition parties have so far failed to come up with the names of their respective candidates for the Presidential Election 2017. Meanwhile, several names have been doing the rounds. The Election Commission of India opened the process of filing nomination for the election of the fourteenth President of India on Wednesday, June 14. The last date of filing nominations is June 28.
Earlier, senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were also reported to be in the race for the ‘Presidential election 2017’. However, with the opening of ‘Babri Masjid’ conspiracy case against them, it is unlikely that Modi-Shah duo would risk nominating either of them as the NDA candidate to replace President Mukherjee.
Here we take a look at the top 10 probable candidates, whose names have been doing the rounds and reported by media:
Presidential candidates
Mohan Bhagwat
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is BJP's ideological mentor. BJP can back it by getting RSS chief elected President. Bhagwat as President would be ideal for BJP also because he would not have too many qualms in signing the dotted lines of the laws the party passes. Though initially he declined but on Friday he met President Pranab Mukherjee adding fodder.
Sumitra Mahajan
Lok Sabha speaker could be a contender for the President's post from the NDA side, Indian Express reports. An MP from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mahajan is at present the Lok Sabha Speaker. Fondly referred to as ‘tai’ by the people of her constituency, Mahajan is particularly known for her honesty and simplicity. In the Parliament, she is particularly known for her being an avid debater.
Sushma Swaraj
The present External Affairs Minister is quite popular among people, especially due to how she helps people who reach out to her aid on Twitter. Swaraj could be a popular candidate for President. But with Manohar Parrikar leaving the Defence post for Goa CM post, PM Modi might not want to lose another seasoned cabinet colleague.
E Sreedharan
Metroman E Sreedharan has also been reported as a possible NDA candidate for the election. Considering Modi government’s penchant for surprises, Sreedharan may emerge as the surprise candidate for the post from the ruling camp. Sreedharan is known for leading the successful Delhi Metro project and now the Kochi metro which will be inaugurated on Saturday by PM Modi.
Draupadi Murmu
Murmu is also one of the lead contenders for the post from the NDA camp, IE revealed. Murmu is at present Jharkhand Governor. She is also the first tribal woman appointed as Governor in India. If BJP can get her elected, it will manage to diminish to quite an extent the "anti-poor" tag that is fast becoming associated with it. If elected, the 59-year-old will be the first tribal woman to become the President of India. Draupadi Murmu's candidature is being viewed as an effort to win the tribal vote share across states by BJP for the upcoming General Elections 2019.
Rajinikanth
Some reports also suggest that South film star Rajinikanth could be fielded by the BJP for the Presidential candidate. Rajinikanth is arguably the biggest movie star in India and popular across the country, not just for his films but also for his humanity. Rajinikanth's name cropped up after some media outlets said that he is a contender. The justification was that by making him the candidate the BJP was looking to gain in Tamil Nadu.
Gopal Krishna Gandhi
Things are looking really down for the Congress. As of now it's in power in only two major states-Punjab and Karnataka. And even the Gandhi name is failing in elections. Under these circumstances, the Congress might look to this former West Bengal former governor and Mahatma Gandhi's grandson to rekindle its magic. He is a retired IAS officer and a diplomat. The opposition has almost confirmed his name.
Thawar Chand Gehlot
Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, and another backward-class candidate, BJP can field, much for the same reasons as Murmu. However, he have the advantage of being little more known than Murmu, therefor be more successful. However, a Firstpost report claimed today that Gehlot may become NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate.
Meira Kumar
Former Lok Sabha speaker Meera Kumar’s name has been doing the rounds as the Presidential candidate from the Opposition camp. Kumar is a Congress leader from Bihar. If BJP announces the name of Draupadi Murmu, then the opposition would drop Gandhi's name and pitch Meira Kumar as its candidate for the post of President of India.
Sharad Yadav
The name of former JD(U) chief as a consensus candidate for the post from the Opposition camp has also been doing the rounds. He has been elected to Lok Sabha seven times and to Rajya Sabha twice. He has been the national president of Janata Dal (United) since its formation.