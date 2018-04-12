Rabri, Tejashwi ‘return’ state security, slam CM Nitish Kumar

Patna : Bihar government has withdrawn the Bihar Military Police (BMP) guards posted at the 10 Circular road bungalow of the RJD president Lalu Prasad who is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi in judicial custody.

Lalu, who gets Z category protection, was given 32 jawans and officers of BMP. ADG, Police, SK Singhal defended the withdrawal of security saying since Lalu Prasad was in jail, there was no security cover required for him.

In November last year, the union home ministry had withdrawn SPG cover given to Lalu.

Singhal claimed the security provided to former CM Rabri Devi, former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav will continue.

At a press conference here, Rabri Devi alleged that the security guards posted at her residence were pulled out from their barracks at midnight on Tuesday.

In protest against this decision, Rabri and her two sons, on Wednesday returned all security arrangements from their place. She wrote a letter to CM Nitish Kumar on Wednesday alleging the state government was conspiring to kill her and her family.

She said, since 2005 commandos of 2nd battalion of BMP were engaged in her security and posted at 7 different places in the house. She claimed that the BMP jawan deployed for her security were already withdrawn on December 23 last year and the remaining were in his (Lalu’s) security.

She returned all the security men to the police head quarters.