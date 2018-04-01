Question papers leaked out in Patna – a day before exams

Patna : CBSE question papers of Mathematics were leaked out at Patna, a day before the examinations of both 10th and 12 standards on March 11 and March 28, respectively. The question papers were electronically transmitted from Patna by a class nine student to Chatra in Jharkhand, according to district SP of Chatra, Akhilesh Warrier. Over a dozen people, including nine examinees have been arrested.

According to SP, a class nine student originally from Barachatti village in Gaya district was studying in Patna got the question paper a day earlier. He sent them to his brother at Chatra through Whatsapp. His brother was an examinee of CBSE, SP said.

The recipient of electronically transmitted question papers handed over the same to the director of a private coaching institute for answers.

Jawahar Navodaya School of Chatra was made examination centre for the examinees of Nazerath Vidya Mandir and DAV School examinees. Principal of Jawahar Navodaya School, Dr Devesh Narayan, who is centre superintendent of CBSE caught four examinees on March 28 with chits and mobile sets. They were carrying solved answers of the mathematics with them.

The students were expelled from the centre and during examination of the question papers on their mobile sets and answer chits with them it was found they had the same question papers with them which were distributed by the CBSE.

Questioned by the police, they revealed the source of the supply of question papers.

Chatra police arrested three from Patna on Saturday. Two directors of two private coaching institutes, a mathematics teacher and nine examinees have been arrested.

The judicial magistrate of Chatra sent the three (directors and teachers) to judicial custody, while nine examinees were remanded to the juvenile remand home at Hazaribagh. He said the Chatra and Patna links with Delhi are being investigated through the help of the mobiles seized from students and the directors of the coaching institute.

He claimed that the same people were involved in leakage of question papers on March 12 examination also.