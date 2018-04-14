Quacks great risk to society: Apex court

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern that a number of quacks practicing medicine are playing with the lives of people and posing a great risk to society.

“A number of unqualified, untrained quacks are posing a great risk to the entire society and playing with the lives of people,” said a bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal and Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar.

“People having no recognised and approved qualifications, having little knowledge about the indigenous medicines are becoming medical practitioners and playing with the lives of thousands and millions of people. Sometimes such quacks commit blunders and precious lives are lost.”

Speaking for the bench, Justice Agrawal noted that even after 70 years of Independence, “people having little knowledge or no recognised or approved qualification are practising medicine”.

“The government has been vigilant all along to stop such quackery.” Holding that the right to practise any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business is no doubt a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution, it said: “But that right is subject to any law relating to the professional or technical qualification necessary.”