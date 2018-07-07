Punjab speaker takes dope test

Chandigarh: A day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that he was ready to undergo a drug test, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday voluntarily took a dope test at the Mohali Civil Hospital.

Responding to demands from certain sections that politicians should be made to undergo dope tests as had been mandated for all state government employees, the chief minister had said on Thursday he was willing to undergo such a test but would leave it to the conscience of other elected representatives if they wanted to follow suit.

Coming out after the test, the speaker said, “It is very disheartening that Punjab, the land of gurus and legendary warriors, is facing such a menace.”

Appreciating the state government’s decision to dismiss tainted cops, he said, “There are some black sheep in the force but most police officers discharge their duties with utmost honesty. Our police force is capable of fighting the drug menace as it fought against terrorism.”

Calling for sensitising the youth, Rana K P Singh said there was an urgent need to further increase the vigil on the international border to stop the inflow of drugs.