Punjab: Rajnath Singh accuses Pakistan of supplying drugs, warns dire consequences

Abohar (Punjab): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned Pakistan of stern action if it continued trying to destabilize India through smuggling of drugs and terrorism.

Addressing an election rally here in Fazilka district of the poll-bound state, Rajnath Singh dubbed the Congress as a “sinking ship” and called upon the people to bring the BJP-SAD to power again in Punjab.

Targeting Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh blamed Pakistan for supplying drugs into India.

“There is this young Congress leader, who celebrated New Year in a foreign country, calling Punjab youth as addicts,” said the Home Minister referring to Gandhi’s earlier remarks that 70 per cent of Punjab youth were addicted to drugs.

“I admit our neighbouring country Pakistan constantly endeavours to smuggle drugs to India to destroy the Indian youth. But I want to assure you that if you bring the BJP-SAD to power in Punjab we will take to task all those who indulge in this.

“From drugs to terrorism, Pakistan has been constantly engaged in its bid to destabilise India. But I am here to warn Pakistan that get rid of all these habits or else we have already shown what we can do.

“Our armed forces have already proved that if the need be, we can cross the line,” he said referring to Indian Army’s September 29 cross-border surgical strikes.

Flaying the Congress over corruption, Rajnath Singh said: “It has been more than two and half years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, but even our staunchest critics cannot bring corruption charges against us.”

“The Congress which indulges in corruption is now asking for votes. I can say only one thing to Captain Sahab (Congress’ chief ministerial candidate Amarinder Singh), steering a sinking ship is a very tough ask.

“Congress is a sinking ship not just in Punjab but in entire India,” added Rajnath Singh.