Punjab polls: Cong, BJP manifesto to tackle woes of the aam aadmi

Amarinder promises cheaper petrol, LPG

Jalandhar : In a series of announcements, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh on Sunday promised cheaper petrol and LPG besides 10 per cent reduction in electricity duty throughout the state.

During a brief stopover, while campaigning in the region for the coming assembly elections, Amarinder said free travel for senior citizens and students on state transport buses would also be incorporated in the party’s poll manifesto.

Additionally, ex-servicemen, police and paramilitary force personnel will also be able to avail the free travel facility on state transport buses, he added.

Though the manifesto was a comprehensive document, addressing the concerns of every section of Punjab’s populace, the need to bring in some more welfare measures was strongly felt in party circles, he said, explaining the rationale behind these announcements.

In order to cut down on the cost, he said, taxes for petrol pumps will be rationalised to make them at par with others. This, he claimed, will help bring down the petrol price by about Rs 3 per litre.

Additionally, he said, LPG price would come down to Rs 15 per cylinder through the initiative. Amarinder said the decision on reduction of petrol and LPG prices was based on the feedback received from the people, particularly industrialists who said the higher rates of these commodities were impacting their business in Punjab.

Referring to transportation which was allegedly under “Badal family mafia control” since the past 10 years, the Congress state unit chief said he was committed to easing people’s burden on this count and the move to provide free travel to senior citizens and students was a step in this direction. —PTI