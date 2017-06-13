Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh arrested for alleged links with drug traffickers

Jalandhar: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Punjab Police has arrested Inspector Inderjit Singh for his alleged links with drug traffickers.

The police booked the accused under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The raid was conducted at the official and residential quarters of Singh at the Phagwara and the Jalandhar Police Lines. Ammunition, contraband, and arms were also seized from the locations.

“383 rounds of bores including of AK-47, 9 mm Italy-made pistol, .38 bore revolver, AK-47 gun, 16.50 lakh cash, 3550 British pounds were recovered,” Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) STF, H.S. Sidhu said during a press conference.

The police also recovered three kilograms of smack and four kilograms of heroin from another government residential quarter allotted to Singh at Phagwara.

“They were repeatedly acquitted on the grounds that the inspector was not competent enough to investigate the case as he held the rank of the head constable. The minimum rank under the NDPS Rules to investigate such cases is Assistant Sub Inspector,” Sidhu said.