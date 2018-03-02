Punjab: ITBP personnel celebrate festival of Holi in Baddowal

Ludhiana (Punjab): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday celebrated the festival of Holi with great zest here in Baddowal. Members of the force were seen applying colours on each other and tapping their feet to the rhythm of music as they welcomed the festival of colours.

Earlier in the day, members of the Border Security Force (BSF) were also captured amid Holi celebrations in Agartala’s Salbagan campus. The festival of Holi, which is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm every year, marks the triumph of good over evil, along with the arrival of the spring season. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders took to Twitter to extend their greetings to the nation.