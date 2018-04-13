Punjab govt supports Sidhu’s conviction in road rage case

NEW DELHI: The Punjab government on Thursday supported in the Supreme Court the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court convicting incumbent minister and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu in a three-decade-old road rage case.

A bench of Justice J. Chelameswar and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was informed by the Punjab government that 65 year-old Gurnam Singh had died after a fist blow from cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu.

The government said there was no evidence at all to suggest that Gurnam Singh died of cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage and trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, reports IANS.

The trial court at Patiala in Punjab had acquitted Sidhu and his cousin for beating up the victim and two others. The lower court had said medical report had stated that the victim died of a heart attack.