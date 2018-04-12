Punjab government wants Navjot Singh Sidhu to be jailed in 30-year-old road rage case

New Delhi: The Punjab government today told the Supreme Court that the Punjab and Haryana High Court was correct in convicting its incumbent minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the road rage case. Counsel for Punjab government told a bench of Justices J Chelameswar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul that Patiala resident Gurnam Singh had died after he was given fist blow by Sidhu.

The government said the trial court was wrong in its finding that Singh had died of cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage.

“There is not a single evidence that suggest that the cause of death was cardiac arrest and not brain hemorrhage. The trial court verdict was rightly set aside by the High Court. Accused A1 (Navjot Singh Sidhu) had given fiesty blow to deceased Gurnam Singh leading to his death through brain hemorrhage,” the state government counsel told the bench.