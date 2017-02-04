Punjab Elections 2017: 50% voted till 3 pm

Chandigarh: Over 50 per cent of Punjab’s 1.98 crore voters cast their vote till 3 p.m. on Saturday for the 117 assembly seats in the state, election officials said here.

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sangrur and Nawanshehr districts led in the voting percentage with over 56 per cent votes polled till 3 p.m.

This was followed by Fazilka (55 per cent), Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Patiala (all 55 per cent).

Amritsar (42 per cent), Ropar (43 per cent) and Tarn Taran (46 per cent) trailed among districts in voting percentage.

Moderate to long queues were seen outside many of the 22,614 polling stations across Punjab.

In 2012, Punjab witnessed 78.57 per cent polling in the assembly polls.