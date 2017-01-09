Former PM Manmohan Singh releases Cong manifesto, promises a better future

New Delhi: Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who today released the Congress’ manifesto for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, trained his guns on the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance for damaging the state’s economy and said the grand old party under Captain Amarinder Singh’s leadership will bring a better future.

Also Read : Will wipe out drugs from Punjab within 4 weeks: Amarinder Singh

Hailing the Congress manifesto as a visionary document promising to shape a better future for Punjab, Dr Singh said Parkash Singh Badal-led government mismanaged the state and failed to harness its full potential.

“The people of Punjab need a better tomorrow. This election manifesto is a visionary document, which promises the people of Punjab that we will undo the damage done to the economy by the previous government in the last years. The government has not been able to harness the potential of the state,” Dr Singh told the media here.

“I believe that Punjab is aiming for betterment under the leadership of Captain Amrinder Singh and the state will witness prosperity in agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, social services and the management of the polity as a whole. The fiscal management in Punjab under the Akal regime was mismanage in an manner which is unprecedented, Captain Sahab’s government will undo all this damage and set a new path for a better tomorrow which will see that the people of Punjab will have the highest per capita income, better distribution of income, better employment prospects for the youth and better infrastructure and social structure development,” he added.

Read More : Sidhu to contest in Amritsar (E) for Congress in upcoming assembly election

Meanwhile, Captain Amrinder laid thrust on development and emphasized that the Congress’ manifesto is a reflection of desires of the people and will cater to all sections of the state.

“Our team visited every village, city and met the people of all walks of life to understand their problems and what they visualise. Our manifesto is very comprehensive and covers all facets of Punjab,” he said.

Punjab will also go for polls in a single-phase on February 4. The date of notification is January 11, the last date of nomination is January 18, the scrutiny of nomination will take place on January 19 and the withdrawal of candidature will take place on January 21.

The term of the legislative assembly of Punjab will expire on March 18.