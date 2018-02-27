Punjab CM’s kin pocketed farmers money: Amit Shah

New Delhi : BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday hit out at the Congress over an alleged bank fraud case in which Amarinder Singh’s son-in-law has been booked, saying it is shameful that the Punjab chief minister’s relative pocketed the money meant for hardworking farmers.

Shah questioned why the Congress deleted a tweet about a news report on the alleged bank fraud.

“Punjab CM’s son-in-law pockets money meant for India’s hardworking farmers. What can be more shameful than this ! #CongressLootsFarmers,” he tweeted.

“Why delete this tweet highlighting the loot of @capt_amarinder’s son-in-law. Congress has always been at the forefront of highlighting their own robberies such as the NPA mess, bad loans, the free hand they gave to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

The CBI had on February 22 registered a case against Simbhaoli Sugars Limited, its Chairman Gurmit Singh Mann, Deputy Managing Director Gurpal Singh and others in connection with an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 97.85 crore at the bank.

Simbhaoli Sugars Limited is one of the largest sugar mills in the country. Gurpal Singh is the son-in-law of the Punjab chief minister.

Searches were carried out at eight premises including the residences of directors, factory, corporate office and registered office of the company in Delhi, Hapur and Noida in connection with the case yesterday