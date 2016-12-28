Punjab BJP to kickstart its poll campaign tomorrow

Chandigarh, Punjab unit of Bhartiya Janata Party will kickstart its campaign for the Assembly elections tomorrow with the launch of ‘Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra’ from Hussainiwala in Ferozepur district.

The 12-day yatra, which will be launched by state party chief Vijay Sampla, will traverse all the 23 assembly

constituencies where the party is fielding its candidates, a party spokesman said today.

The party has designed a ‘rath’ (chariot) for the yatra.

It will start from Hussainiwala tomorrow after paying tributes at the Shaheed Smarak (martyr’s memorial) and will

culminate in Amritsar on January 8, he said.

The Rath Yatra would allow the party to connect more with the masses, he said.

“Equipped with modern, state-of-the-art facilities, the rath is actually a stage from which state party chief Vijay Sampla and other senior party leaders will address the public. We will be having 4-5 stopovers at different places like ‘chowks’ and ‘nukkars’ within each city and interact with the people,” he said.