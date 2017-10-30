Punjab: 16-year old, allegedly gang-raped by three, died

Fazilka: A 16-year-old girl died after allegedly gang-raped by three youth in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 25, when the Class 11 girl was returning home from school and the accused on motorcycle allegedly waylaid her.

The victim was taken to the nearby field and brutally raped by the three youths, one out of which, is a minor. The girl died of excessive bleeding last night.

“The case has been registered, the body is being sent for the postmortem. We’ll take further step after that. No arrests have been made yet,” Deputy Superintendent of police (Jalalabad) Amarjit Singh said.