Puducherry medical scam: Kiran Bedi seeks CBI’s aid

Puducherry: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday sought the help of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the alleged Post Graduation (PG) medical admission scam in Puducherry. Recently, the Madras High Court directed four deemed medical universities to admit students under government quota.

Speaking to reporters here, Bedi said, “Independent and immediate investigation will be taken in this matter. But apparently it’s a case of colossal collective failure being political, administrative and management of which parents and deserving students are the victims. They need justice and saving of their one year of education. Responding to queries, I wish to confirm that the Lt. Governor’s office has formally requested the CBI to immediately take up the whole case of alleged fraud, cheating and breach of trust and possible large scale corruption which has may have happened in the PG Medical admissions by Private Medical Colleges in Puducherry and the Conduct of Centralized Admission Committee (CENTAC).

The CBI has been requested to investigate acts of omission and commission urgently and step in at the earlier to save evidence from being either diluted or destroyed. Some vital papers so far have already been forwarded to them. The Madras High Court had already directed the Private Medical Colleges in their interim order on a PIL filed by V.B.R. Menon to admit students in the seats which belonged to the Govt Quota.

But it appears that they have already sold those seats away much before even the closure of counselling. Hence colleges are in serious contempt. Seats sold are now no more available for selected students by Supreme Court directives and MCI guidelines belonged only to the Govt referred students. Puducherry is currently reeling under a huge medical seats allotment scam. Earlier this week, Bedi alleged that post graduate students have been admitted in Puducherry’s private medical colleges under ‘unjust and unfair’ conditions to the extent of ‘exploitation’.

After holding one-to-one interaction with the students, who got admission under government quota through CENTAC counselling, Bedi said that private medical colleges have imposed several conditions such as forgoing the stipend and working without pay for the college after completing the course. These are violation of rules and regulations, said Bedi.

“The students have given us valuable feedback on irregularities and injustice meted out to them during the admission. The evidence would be analysed and action would be initiated based on it,” she said.